Spy shots of the next-gen BMW M3 have floated around the internet for awhile now, but we’ve never seen it without the camouflage on. That changes today. Evolve Automotive posted a photo of what it claims is the rear end of the G80 M3 on its Facebook page.

In case you’re unfamiliar, Evolve is a British tuning company specializing in European performance cars. The company’s Facebook post for the leak is quite simple. It reads: “Oh hello G80 M3! What do you think?” We can’t say for certainty that the leak is 100 percent legit, but it looks about as real as an assembly line leak can get. Someone wanted the world to know what the rear end of the M3 looked like ahead of time, but we’re even more interested in the front of BMWs these days.

If there's one word we could use to describe the rear, though, we’d call it bulky. There are a lot of creases and folds in the extra bright bodywork, but it’s largely similar to the regular 3 Series design. The rear bumper is where most the differentiation comes into play, especially with all the black molding along the bottom edge. A body-color diffuser can be seen along the bottom, but that may be missing a black or carbon fiber cover on it — the car is still on the assembly line, after all. Much wider hips than a normal 3 Series are obvious, and a quad exhaust completes the added touches of aggression. BMW only tacked on a little lip spoiler to this car, but we’re guessing there will be a couple options available.

If you want a preview of what the rest of the new M3 will look like, search no further than the spy shots we published not too long ago. BMW is expected to reveal the car in the coming months, and it could possibly go on sale sometime in 2020. We expect a twin-turbocharged inline-six with a couple different power options. A manual transmission is also a sure thing, so three-pedal enthusiasts can breathe easy.