Podcast

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary | Autoblog Podcast #600

Plus the Buick Enclave and our long-term Subaru Forester

Oct 18th 2019 at 3:30PM

In this, the 600th episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. They've been driving the Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary edition, Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio and Buick Enclave, and they're pretty excited about at least two of them. Then they talk about the Subaru Forester in their long-term garage. Finally, they spend a listener's money on a used car.

Autoblog Podcast #600


Alfa Romeo Giulia Information

Alfa Romeo Giulia
