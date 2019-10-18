In this, the 600th episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. They've been driving the Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary edition, Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio and Buick Enclave, and they're pretty excited about at least two of them. Then they talk about the Subaru Forester in their long-term garage. Finally, they spend a listener's money on a used car.
Autoblog Podcast #600
Rundown
- 2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
- 2020 Buick Enclave
- Long-term Subaru Forester Update
- Spend My Money
