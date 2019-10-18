The Neiman Marcus holdiay gift catalog is known for its extravagant offerings that sometimes involve cars. One year there were gold-painted Infiniti Q60 coupes, and another year there weren't high-powered Mustang convertibles, which ended up at a Michigan Ford dealer. This year, Neiman Marcus is offering some special James Bond-themed 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera supercars.

Only seven will be built, and they're all done to the specifications set by current 007 actor Daniel Craig. They're quite attractive and subtle, with a gray-blue paint and matching leather interior. Nothing changes on the performance front, but we doubt anyone will be disappointed by the 715 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque produced by the standard twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12.

With each car, Neiman Marcus will include a special Omega Seamaster Diver 300M watch, with dials that have the trademark 007 gun barrel rifling design. And of course, only seven of these watches are being made. Buyers of the Aston and its watch will also get tickets to the world premiere of the latest Bond film, "No Time to Die." Also, 12% of the purchase price will go to Opportunity Network, a charitable organization that helps minority and low-income students get into and through college.

All of this can be yours for the also-Bond-themed price of $700,007. That's more than twice the $304,995 base price of a normal Superleggera. Such is the cost of exclusivity.