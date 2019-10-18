Lamborghini purists avert your eyes, we have yet another LS swap on our hands. The crew behind the YouTube channel B is for Build is bringing a 2015 Lamborghini Huracan to the 2019 SEMA show. But it's not just a case of someone doing an LS swap to troll the world, nor is it just a basic LS.

According to a press release from turbocharger manufacturer Garrett, which will host the Chevy-powered Lambo, the car was an engine-less wreck having been in a fire. So B is for Build team is rescuing a Lamborghini that would have otherwise been scrapped, not tearing apart an otherwise fine car. The engine that's going in isn't just a junkyard LS V8, either. It's a 7.0-liter example from a company called Texas Speed.

The team is also adding a pair of turbochargers, and according to the YouTube channel, it should make 1,500 horsepower at the wheels. That's in Koenigsegg and Bugatti territory. Making it all the sweeter is the fact the engine will be bolted up to a six-speed manual transmission, which came from an Audi R8. It looks like they'll even retain the sweet gated shifter the R8 had.

You can check out how the build is going at the B is for Build YouTube channel. We've also embedded the latest video in which they start this twin-turbo monster for the first time. Jump to 10:54 to get straight into the successful start-ups.