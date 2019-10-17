PD-ANY can transform virtually anything into a drone

Why use a drone to deliver a package when the package can just be the drone?

Oct 17th 2019 at 7:28PM

Transcript: Transform anything into a drone. PD-ANY is a concept drone by ProDrone. Individual propellers attach to an object turning it into a drone. There’s no need to use a drone to carry your payload when you can turn your payload into a drone. Once the drone propellers are attached they communicate with one another. ProDrone claims PD-ANY can be attached to virtually any object, and even transport heavy packages. PD-ANY has 4 or 6 adaptable motor arms. Each propeller drone weighs 8.8 lbs with a max payload of 33.1 lbs. PD-ANY has a 10-minute flight time and can reach speeds up to 12.4 mph.

