Transcript: Transform anything into a drone. PD-ANY is a concept drone by ProDrone. Individual propellers attach to an object turning it into a drone. There’s no need to use a drone to carry your payload when you can turn your payload into a drone. Once the drone propellers are attached they communicate with one another. ProDrone claims PD-ANY can be attached to virtually any object, and even transport heavy packages. PD-ANY has 4 or 6 adaptable motor arms. Each propeller drone weighs 8.8 lbs with a max payload of 33.1 lbs. PD-ANY has a 10-minute flight time and can reach speeds up to 12.4 mph.
We Obsessively Cover The Auto Industry©2019 Verizon Media. All rights reserved.
Hi! We notice you're using an ad blocker. Please consider whitelisting Autoblog.
We get it. Ads can be annoying. But ads are also how we keep the garage doors open and the lights on here at Autoblog - and keep our stories free for you and for everyone. And free is good, right? If you'd be so kind as to whitelist our site, we promise to keep bringing you great content. Thanks for that. And thanks for reading Autoblog.
Here's how to disable adblocking on our site.
- Click on the icon for your Adblocker in your browser. A drop down menu will appear.
- Select the option to run ads for autoblog.com, by clicking either "turn off for this site", "don't run on pages on this domain", "whitelist this site" or similar. The exact text will differ depending on the actual application you have running.
- Refresh the Autoblog page you were viewing. Done!
Hey again!
You still haven't turned off your adblocker or whitelisted our site. It only takes a few seconds.