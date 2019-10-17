Subaru idled its main factory in Gunma, Japan, in the wake of the deadly typhoon that wreaked havoc on the eastern part of the country. The shutdown is tentatively scheduled to last about a week.

Located roughly two hours northwest of Tokyo, the Gunma factory fell silent at the end of the morning shift on October 16, according to Automotive News. The facility wasn't directly affected by the typhoon, but some of its suppliers suffered flood damage.

"These suppliers are currently working to normalize their operations with our human and material support as well, but we expect some impairment of their supply of automotive components and parts to Subaru," the firm said in a statement. It didn't name the suppliers, and it didn't identify the parts they make, but it added production should resume on October 25.

About 2,500 cars leave the Gunma factory daily, Automotive News learned, so approximately 11,250 vehicles will be delayed by the shutdown.The BRZ, Forester, Crosstrek, and the WRX all come from the facility. It also makes the Impreza, though American-spec models are built in Indiana, and the Levorg, which isn't sold in the United States. Subaru confirmed to Autoblog its plant in Lafayette isn't affected by the storm, which suggests it sources parts from other suppliers.

Subaru is the first car manufacturer to idle a factory in the wake of typhoon Hagibis, which killed 77 people when it touched down on October 12, but it might not be last. Suppliers normally work with several carmakers, and Toyota and Mitsubishi are reportedly keeping a very close eye on their parts inventory.