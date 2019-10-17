CarsDirect laid eyes on the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan order guide, finding VW wants a few hundred more for its compact crossover. MSRP for the entry-level front-wheel-drive Tiguan S rises by $650, from $24,295 to $24,845. The destination charge has also gone up by $25, from $995 to $1,020. The total comes to $25,965 before any extras. On the base model, part of the price increase comes from the across-the-board inclusion of safety features like automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, and rear cross-traffic alert. Currently, that tech requires optioning the $450 Driver Assistance Package, so the true 2020 base price differential is $200.

The SE trim increases by $425 to $28,140. The SE adds the R-Line Black version formerly limited to the SEL, installing a panoramic sunroof, parking sensors, fog lights, 20-inch black wheels, and R-Line badges outside, and a black headliner inside. The various Tiguan SEL trims cost $475 more, totaling $33,290. Every 2020 SEL model comes with a heated steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror and rain-sensing wipers. The top trim SEL Premium R-Line goes down by $75, to $39,840.

The sole engine sees no changes, the 2.0-liter turbocharged four cylinder still making 180 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque and shifting through an eight-speed automatic. 4Motion all-wheel drive will remain a $1,300 option on all trims.

As Automotive News discovered in July, Volkswagen's switching its warranty coverage as of next year. Instead of bumper-to-bumper coverage for six years or 72,000 miles, the new warranty runs for four years or 50,000 miles — which is still ahead of Ford, Honda, and Toyota. In exchange, the automaker has added two years of free routine maintenance, which will probably be of more use to those leasing a vehicle since they'll be covered for the entire time they have the car.