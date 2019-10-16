Over the weekend, Porsche hosted a four-fold celebration at Germany's Hockenheimring. The sports car maker held its Sportscar Together Day event with fans from around the world, opened its seventh Porsche Experience Center at the track, ran the final race in the Porsche Sports Cup series, and marked 2019 as the 15th anniversary of the series. This is the same club championship Michael Fassbender raced in while trying to earn a Le Mans drive. Instead of a birthday cake for the club racing series, Porsche rolled out the 718 Cayman GT4 Sports Cup Edition.

Designers called in the stylists and craftsmen at Style Porsche and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur to create the special edition coupe. Based on the 718 Cayman GT4, the Sports Cup Series wears either white or black outside, with a smattering of Guards Red accents in either case. Outside, twin red stripes offset to the driver's side run over the car, a red band with "15" encircles the car, an a red "Porsche" runs across the rear wing. They go along with the Guards Red mirror caps, the red flange around the 20-inch Satin Gloss Black wheels, and red brake calipers. Only the engine and running gear go untouched, holding pat at 4.0 liters, 414 horsepower and 309 pound-feet of torque, supplemented with an adjustable suspension, limited-slip differential, and unique tuning for the ABS, ESC, and traction control.

The interior's dressed up in beaucoup black leather and Alcantara, offset with brushed aluminum trim and red stitching. The seat belts and door loops come in Guards Red, matching the red center panel in the driver's seat. A carbon rocker panel on the passenger's side reads "718 Cayman Sports Cup Edition," the Alcantara center armrest says the same thing in German. The six-speed shifter shows off its shift pattern in red — no automatic option for this one — and the leather extends even to the floor mats.

As a final treat, the car comes with an indoor car cover with a double red stripe. It's like Porsche knows what owners will do with the car. The carmaker didn't announce a production cap, but said the coupe would be available for a limited time and only at 88 Porsche dealers in Germany.