Mazda is again touting the new electric vehicle it plans to reveal at the Tokyo Motor Show, this time teasing it from the inside. A 15-second video homes in on features found on the center console, namely, the blocky shifter for the automatic transmission, a large, knurled rotary dial for infotainment control, and a smaller dial we'll assume is for volume control. As for what else we can make out, if we were to guess, we'd say the slick surface to the right of the shifter is a screen. It'll be interesting to see how Mazda designers filled the space between the seats, but we're surprised Mazda went with such a substantial shifter; this being an EV on a new, dedicated platform, designers could have minimized the focus on shifting and opened up a host of other uses.

A brief press release informs us that Mazda's worked to liberate the cabin from structural clutter, though. The brand says the interior is "designed to give occupants a feeling of being 'enveloped in openness,'" and that the "goal [is] to make spending time in the car a comforting experience that allows customers to be themselves." Empty spaces throughout the center console "create a connection between the driver and passenger seat areas," so perhaps what looks like a free-floating console demo section in the video is what the unit will look like in the car. Elsewhere, the EV will feature eco-friendly materials.

The EV isn't expected to make it to America, its powertrain designed to satisfy residents of particularly dense urban environments. The running gear should stick close to the drivetrain developed for the e-TPV prototype, meaning a 35.5-kWh battery powering a single electric motor at the front axle producing 138 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque, and a single-speed transmission. Range is thought to be around 120 to 150 miles on a charge. The onboard charger can handle 6.6-kW home charging and 50-kW rapid charging. Eventually, a range-extender version with a rotary engine should join the lineup; Mazda said it chose a rotary because even though it's less efficient than competitors' ICE range extenders, it's so much quieter. The debut of what everyone expects to look like a crossover happens on Oct. 23.