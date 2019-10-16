Honda will shine the spotlight on the next-generation Fit during the 2019 Tokyo auto show opening its doors later this month. The Japanese firm released a dark teaser image to preview the model.

Like earlier spy shots, the picture suggests the Fit (which is called Jazz in many global markets) receives a more bulbous-looking front end. It's less streamlined than the current model's and more upright. The back end seemingly gets horizontal lights connected by a light bar or a piece of trim.

The photo also confirms the Fit's silhouette doesn't change significantly, so it should remain as spacious and practical as ever. It looks like stylists made the windows between the windshield and the front doors much bigger to increase visibility and brighten up the cabin. All told, the Fit will grow up as it enters its next generation, though it hopefully won't grow too much in size.

Honda's teaser depicts a Fit configured like a standard subcompact hatchback, but spy shots taken recently in Europe strongly hint a crossover-ized trim level will be part of the lineup. That yet-unnamed variant appears to wear cladding over the wheel arches and the rocker panels, and it's fitted with a set of roof rails. It's not much taller than the regular model, however. Injecting rugged style into the range makes sense; rival Ford caters to overseas buyers who like the look with the Fiesta Active.

While Honda isn't ready to announce technical specifications, it confirmed the next Fit will be exclusively offered with a two-motor hybrid powertrain on the European market. This decision falls in line with the company's electrification strategy, which calls for two-thirds of its European sales to come from electrified models — including hybrids, EVs and hydrogen-powered cars — by 2025.

The 2020 Honda Fit will make its debut on Oct. 23. What remains to be seen is whether the model will return to the American market, or if Honda will focus on bigger models that generate more volume. Autoblog reached out to the company, and we'll update this story if we learn more.