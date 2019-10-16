Gootech Air Vent Car Mount | 5 stars | $18.99

This holder has 360° rotation and attaches to your air vent. Amazon reviewer Moe Moe summed up their experience with a simple, "Very nice. I love." You can check it out here for $18.99.

Vidgoo Fast Wireless Car Charger 10W | 5 stars | $15.99

This mount doubles as a wireless phone charger and has a cool design to boot! It attaches to your air vent and includes a micro USB cable and dual USB charger. You can grab it right now for $15.99.

Vidgoo Car Phone Mount | 5 Stars | $9.99

This mount is another that attaches to your air vent and has 360° movement to help ensure the best viewing angle. This one is pretty straightforward, but we love the fact that the price comes in at just under $10.

Gootech 2 in 1 Dashboard & Windshield Car Phone Holder | 5 Stars | $19.99

This mount attaches to your dashboard or your windshield, not your air vent, so if that's more your style then this one might be a better choice for you. At $19.99, it's the highest priced option on our list, but the versatility of the design could make it worth the extra few bucks.

