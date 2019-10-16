With a 201-horsepower engine and sprightly handling, the 2020 Hyundai Veloster Turbo is a natural for modification. At least, it's a natural for improved on-road performance. But Hyundai has gone the opposite direction with the off-road oriented Veloster Grappler concept.

On the outside, the Veloster has been fitted with a suspension lift to accommodate big all-terrain tires on Method Racing wheels. The beefy shoes are matched by custom brush guards front and rear as well as big fender flares. Huge LED lights are housed in the front brush guard and the roof-top basket. The basket also holds a full-size spare and can be used to mount solar panels to power your various devices while camping. For the final touches, the Grappler gets a custom vinyl wrap and a carbon fiber hood.

The powertrain has been untouched except for the addition of a Borla cat-back exhaust and a performance shifter. That also means it's still front-wheel drive.

Inside, the Grappler comes with everything you need to go camping: a tent, power adapter for the solar panels, first aid kit and roadside repair kit. It's also been made more stylish with some custom Recaro seats with houndstooth upholstery, and more safe with a roll bar.

Don't expect to see a Veloster Grappler go on sale anytime soon. For starters, there's no way those brush guards would pass safety regulations. The overall idea of an all-terrain Veloster certainly is interesting, though. And in today's crossover crazy climate, a Veloster with a bit more ride height, some body cladding and all-wheel drive could prove popular. Then again, Hyundai already will have a couple of tiny crossovers to offer in the form of the Kona and upcoming Venue, so why crowd the market more than necessary?