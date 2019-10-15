Featured

Solar cars on a 3,000-kilometer race across Australia

15th biennial run in the sun is more relevant now than ever

Oct 15th 2019 at 10:25AM
  • 2805_a15i2484_2019101451538685_20191014081603
  • 2788_evol8576_2019101493056537_20191014094921
  • 2770_57i6478_2019101311749290_20191013015446
  • 2767_57i6114_20191013103703223_20191013014749
  • 2765_a15i1914_20191013104626113_20191013015700
  • 2768_57i6170_20191013103703228_20191013013254
  • 2796_57i8921_2019101572928821_20191015083726
  • 2811_evol8455_2019101493056529_20191014095629
  • 2766_a15i2048_2019101311638851_20191013021303
  • 2769_57i6206_2019101311749271_20191013020048
  • 2790_g0011607_2019101485036445_20191015084257
  • 2791_57i7233_2019101493155554_20191014101601
  • 2793_57i7328_2019101493155560_20191015084307
  • 2795_57i7378_2019101493155563_20191015084303
  • 2797_a01v3652_copy_20191014100011038_20191014100254
  • 2798_a01v3710_copy_20191015102309533_20191015104219
  • 2799_a01v3795_copy_20191015104413750_20191015104716
  • 2800_a01v3841_copy_20191015104413750_20191015104834
  • 2804_a15i2404_2019101451538680_20191015071634
  • 2806_a15i2528_2019101451538688_20191015085154
  • 2808_a15i9972_2019101572743754_20191015091051
  • 2809_dji_0310_20191015101157306_20191015101520
  • 2810_evol8322_2019101360100571_20191015085424
  • 2761_86w3743_20191013103605745_20191013123732
  • 2762_86w3923_20191013103605753_20191013123732
  • 2764_86w4025_20191013103605757_20191013123732
  • 2763_86w3994_20191013103605756_20191013123518

MELBOURNE — More than 40 racing teams from 21 countries left Darwin on Sunday to race across Australia to the southern city of Adelaide in the world's fastest solar powered cars.

The 3,000 kilometer (1,864 mile) Bridgestone World Solar Challenge is one of the most prestigious solar car races. The biennial event first began in 1987 and is based on a notion that a 1,000-watt car would complete the trip from Darwin to Adelaide in 50 hours.

The teams are expected to complete the race by Thursday, with speeds of 90-100 kmh (55-62 mph) powered only by the sun. In the week preceding the event, teams had to pass a series of practical safety and compliance tests to qualify for the start line.

Top Dutch Solar Racing team car ‘Green Lightning’ led off the competitors from Darwin’s State Square after earning pole position with the fastest lap at Hidden Valley Raceway on Saturday.

The teams, comprising secondary and tertiary students from Australia through Sweden, Netherlands and Japan to the United States, must be self-sufficient, traveling each day as far as they can until 5 p.m. and making camps to stay overnight along the route through the desert. The solar vehicles are categorized to compete in three different classes: challenger, cruiser and adventure.

U.S. teams are from the University of Michigan, Stanford, University of Minnesota and University of California, Berkeley.

"The 15th edition Bridgestone World Solar Challenge 2019: the winds of change are gathering around global warming, electricity networks, lots and lots of things are missing, lots and lots of protests," Event Director Chris Selwood said earlier this week.

"This event is as relevant today if not more relevant than it was when we first ran in 1987."

Featured Gallery2019 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge race
2805_a15i2484_2019101451538685_20191014081603 2788_evol8576_2019101493056537_20191014094921 2770_57i6478_2019101311749290_20191013015446 2767_57i6114_20191013103703223_20191013014749 2765_a15i1914_20191013104626113_20191013015700 2768_57i6170_20191013103703228_20191013013254 2796_57i8921_2019101572928821_20191015083726 2811_evol8455_2019101493056529_20191014095629
X

Sign In

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X