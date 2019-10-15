Jaguar offering I-Pace Nürburgring hot laps for $164

Jaguar is adding the I-Pace electric crossover as an option for its Nürburgring "taxi rides." After launching the I-Pace eTrophy one-make racing series, Jaguar wants to spread the sporting love and offer prospective customers the chance to experience The Green Hell in a battery-powered environment.

In 2018, Jaguar introduced the XE SV Project 8 race taxi service. As the car Jaguar used to break the four-door sedan lap record (twice), it offers an extreme experience with all sorts of grunt and aural engagement. With the I-Pace, Jaguar offers an alternative, less intense, but still fun choice. The I-Pace, with its 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, makes 395 horsepower and 513 lb-ft of torque. Jaguar claims it can do zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

The electric crossover will do a 12.9-mile (20.8 kilometers) lap with 73 corners. The customer will ride with a "professional, experienced racer," though Jaguar does not specify names. Passengers must be at least 18 years old, must weigh less than 265 pounds, and cannot be taller than 6½ feet.

While a single lap in the Project 8 costs $278, including taxes, a single lap in the I-Pace is significantly less at $164. It's worth noting, however, a ride in the I-Pace might include two other passengers (three max), while the ride in the Project 8 only allows for one passenger. Booking is open now.