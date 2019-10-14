We knew the McLaren 620R supercar was coming, and now we have photo evidence. One of our spy photographers caught a prototype out testing with virtually no camouflage except a matte black paint scheme. It looks very aggressive, more so even than the race car it's supposedly based on.

According to the report, the 620R shares a lot of its bits and pieces with the McLaren 570S GT4 race car. That certainly seems to be the case, as the front bumper, splitters, rear diffuser, exhaust and rear wing all look identical to the racer. It's not identical, though. One big difference to the race car is the 620R's enormous roof-mounted air intake, which likely feeds the engine with fresh air.

That engine is reportedly a version of the 600LT's twin-turbo V8 with power cranked up to 612 horsepower over the 600LT's 592. It will surely be rear-wheel-drive with a dual-clutch transmission. It will also definitely be limited production, with the report saying only special clients will be given the opportunity to buy one. We'd expect a production run somewhere in the lower double digits, following in the footsteps of past special models like the MSO X, MSO R and MSO HS. We'll probably see it revealed within the year, since it looks to be far along in development.