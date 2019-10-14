The McLaren 570S has provided a versatile and ever more powerful platform for the English brand. In early 2016, McLaren launched the 570S GT4 (pictured) to compete in global campaigns of the FIA racing series, and a 570S Sprint that was a track-only, unrestricted GT4 car for customers who wanted stimulation free of FIA regulations. In early 2018, McLaren Newport commissioned 10 examples of the MSO X, a road-going version of the 570S GT4 Le Mans wearing a livery reminiscent of that on one of the McLaren F1 GTRs. Then came the 600LT, a lighter, longer, more powerful version of the 570S. Autocar and PistonHeads report McLaren will take the Sports Series range even further, with a forthcoming 620R model bearing traits from each of those forebears.

Road-legal but with the visual purpose of a track car, the 620R will be based on the 600LT. As the name hints, power from the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 should increase to 620 metric horsepower, or 612 of our horses, a step beyond the 592 hp in the 600LT. The aero package looks taken directly from the GT4, and then some. Note the front splitter and angled strakes, aero flics at the corners, hood intakes, floor-widening sill extensions, and rear wing all from the GT4. The exhaust location retains the GT4 layout at the corners of a GT4 rear diffuser, a switch from the top-exit exhaust on the 600LT. PistonHeads suspects the 620R adopts the GT4's coilover springs with adjustable dampers, and perhaps the race car's wider track, too. The modifications go further than the race car with the addition of a roof-mounted intake, found on the dealer-commissioned 570S GT4 Le Mans.

Autocar managed to get spy shots of the 620R's exterior, but the interior remains a mystery. The cabin will likely be stripped of fripperies, though, as seen on the MSO X.

McLaren confirmed the 620R to Autocar and said, "This IS a car that will be offered to select customers by invitation only." The customers invited to order should expect a price premium over the 600LT, which started at $224,000. We'll know how much of a premium whenever McLaren goes public.