Audi's rugged A6 Allroad wagon will return to American shores in 2020 after a 15-year hiatus. The announcement ends months of rumors, black magic-laced tweets, and industry whisperings.

The Allroad will join the 600-horsepower RS 6 Avant as the second A6-based long-roof model in Audi's American portfolio; it will also be sold alongside the smaller A4 Allroad. It's an evolution of the A6 Avant, a model not (yet) earmarked for the United States, but it gains off-road-esque design accents like gray trim over the wheel arches and the rocker panels, an Allroad-specific grille, standard roof rails, plus what Audi calls an Alu-Optic finish on both bumpers.

The look draws inspiration from the original A6 Allroad introduced in 2000. Motorists who don't like it — some feel unpainted trim makes a car look cheap — can ask for the gray bits to be painted in the same color as the body. 20-inch wheels come standard regardless of what the wheel arches look like, and the Allroad's air suspension encourages drivers to get the alloys dirty.

While it won't follow a Jeep Gladiator up the Rubicon Trail, the Allroad holds its own off the tarmac thanks in part to an adaptive air suspension that provides up to 7.3 inches of ground clearance when the driver dials in a profile called Lift. Alternatively, Dynamic mode lowers the suspension, tweaks the throttle response, makes the steering heavier, and tells the transmission to hold each gear longer. Audi configured several driving modes between these two extremes for everyday situations.

Speaking of gears, the 7-speed automatic receives 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque from a turbocharged, 3.0-liter V6 engine that works jointly with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. The six's output reaches all four wheels via Audi's time-tested Quattro all-wheel drive technology. Audi hasn't released performance specifications or fuel economy figures yet.

When it lands in showrooms, the 2020 Audi A6 Allroad will come standard will hill descent control, four-wheel steering, and a handy tilt angle assist that warns the driver if the car is at risk of tipping over. Ambient LED lighting, a dual-pane sunroof, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system are also included. Pricing information will be released closer to its on-sale date.

U.S. buyers in the market for a wagon don't have many options to choose from. Mercedes-Benz doesn't sell the E-Class All-Terrain in the United States, and BMW chose not to dip its toes in the segment with an SUV-ified 5 Series Touring, so the Allroad's main rival on our shores will be the Volvo V90 Cross Country. The Swedes can brag about having never left the segment in the United States, but Audi will try to lure enthusiasts back into the fold by releasing a special Anniversary Edition model decked out with wood trim, stainless steel pedals, leather upholstery, contrast stitching, and a hue called Gavial Green that's a tribute to the Highland Green offered on the first-generation Allroad.