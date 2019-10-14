Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore: We try to pick one element of the car we’re testing when writing Drivers’ Notes. For me, the entirety of the M4 stood out. All of the elements work together to create a sports coupe that looks and feels special. The steering, the inline six engine, the tight suspension — everything is in place. They aren’t all perfect, and some things, like this CS edition, are not worth the money, in my opinion. I’ll let my colleagues dissect them. But taken as a whole, the M4 is very good. The M2 is purer, but the M4 feels right-sized for most circumstances not involving a track. I had a good time in my night in the M4. That’s the idea.

There’s an additional 10 horsepower and 36 pound-feet of torque on tap over top of the M4 Competition, bringing the total to 454 horses and 442 pound-feet from BMW’s 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six. The only transmission available is the seven-speed dual-clutch, shifting its way to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds. No suspension changes were made compared to the M4 Competition, but you do get a more aggressive wheel and tire package. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires wrap 19-inch wheels up front and 20-inch rollers in rear. Many compromises have been made throughout the car in the pursuit of reducing weight — it weighs 65 pounds less than an M4 Competition with the dual-clutch transmission. You get lightweight door panels made of compacted natural fibers, pull straps for door handles and you also lose the center armrest. However, the rear seats stay in. Both the hood and roof are made of carbon fiber to drop even more poundage. All this costs plenty more than a regular M4, with our tester coming in at $112,795 after options.

BMW felt it needed a ‘tweener car in the M4 lineup as this generation closes in on its lifecycle. The M4 GTS served as the ultimate track car, while the M4 Competition was only slightly warmer than the regular M4. This M4 CS ended up being the car made to find the middle, and it looks spectacular. BMW snagged the rear diffuser and taillights from the GTS, then added an exposed carbon fiber gurney flap and front splitter to boot. The heavily sculpted hood makes the front end an intimidating sight to behold, and it’s hiding a little something extra underneath.

Assistant Editor Zac Palmer: Loving the BMW M4 CS from the exterior is an easy thing to do. I know I was instantly won over as I walked up to the San Marino Blue CS sitting in the Autoblog garage. BMW doesn’t hide what this car is about. The bulging hood, low carbon fiber splitter and gold brake calipers hovering over carbon ceramic brake discs make sure of that. I’m less convinced upon stepping into the cabin, though.

Porsche-like door strap pulls replace actual door handles. “Compacted natural fibers” replace actual pieces of trim. They’ve gone and ripped the damn center armrest out to save weight. Do I sound slightly irritated? I know I was feeling slightly irritated while driving the thing around town sans-armrest. I’m all for lightweighting anywhere you can, but this feels more GTS than CS. It’s a super rare car (under 1,000 for the U.S.) but I imagine they all won’t be used as track cars. That extra 2 pounds probably wouldn’t hurt your lap time by more than a hundredth of a second anyways. Enough complaining, though. This car totally rips, even with the flaws. Most wanting a little extra will be better off with an M4 Competition. Leave the CS to the hardcore BMW enthusiast.

Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder: I took this M4 to visit my grandma, with pre-schooler in tow, not long after having done the same journey for the same purpose with the same passenger in the M5 Competition a couple weeks earlier. Without surprise, the experiences were quite different. The M4 was less comfortable than the M5, with less room for a car seat, other passengers, and cargo. It was also a lot more of a head-turner, with more athletic proportions and that beastly, bulging hood providing an appropriate intimidation factor.

What the M4 lacks in versatility, it makes up for in raw sensory appeal. This has more road feel, with an easy, more synaptic connection to the pavement through the steering wheel. The way its weight shifts feels surefooted, with a willingness to pivot from corner to corner. Perhaps as an effect of the lightweighting efforts (which, for me, included going out for another drive while the large son stayed at home), the sound of the straight-six fills the cabin to provide a fitting soundtrack.

There's no way in hell I'd buy this car, though. With a starting price above $100,000, I'd feel like a fool to give up the creature comforts Zac speaks of above. A weekend in this was plenty. It did help reinforce my newly re-found opinion that BMW can, when it tries, make cars that feel special and soulful. Now if it can just do that to lesser-priced models.