2020 Honda Civic sedan and coupe prices increase by $335

A minor increase in a year of not much change

Oct 7th 2019 at 11:35AM
The 2020 Honda Civic sedan and Civic coupe see prices inch up by $335 across the board, in a model year that otherwise sees no significant changes for the popular small-car duo. That $335 figure breaks down to a $300 increase for the cars themselves and a $35 uptick in the destination charge. Pricing released for the LX, Sport, EX, EX-L, and Touring sedan models show the range now starts $20,680 for the base LX sedan, which is again available with a six-speed manual transmission. The two-door coupe opens at $21,880 for the LX with a CVT, which is $400 more than an LX CVT sedan.

The next-step-up Sport trim offers a manual in both body styles, with the Civic Sport sedan now starting at $22,380 and the coupe $22,680. A CVT will set you back another $800 for either one.

The mid-range EX closes the door on the stick-shift option, and the Civic EX sedan is now $24,630 with the EX coupe $200 less, at $24,430. The sedan (but not the coupe) also comes in EX-L form, for $25,830.

The Touring sits at the top of the range for both Civics. To roll in the splendor of a 2020 Civic Touring two-door will now cost $28,080, while a Civic Touring sedan is $28,530.

Pricing for the 2020 Civic hatchback had been previously announced, as have details for the hot Civic Si.

