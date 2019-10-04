Toyota has priced the trail-friendly variant of the hot-selling RAV4 it unveiled at the 2019 Chicago auto show. The more adventurous TRD Off-Road trim will join the range for the 2020 model year.

Pricing starts at $36,300 after a mandatory $1,120 destination charge gets factored into the bottom line, according to CarsDirect. That figure makes the TRD Off-Road one of the most expensive variants of the 2020 RAV4. While full pricing for the 2020 model year hasn't been released yet, the entry-level 2019 LE model starts at $26,770, while the range-topping Limited carries a base price of $36,170 with a four-cylinder engine, or $36,970 with a hybrid powertrain. To add context, the bigger Highlander starts at $32,950, and moving up to a rugged 4Runner will set buyers back at least $37,140. Note the aforementioned figures include the $1,120 destination charge.

Motorists who spend 4Runner money on a RAV4 are rewarded by a retuned, trim-specific suspension that allows them to travel on dirt roads at relatively high speeds without breaking something expensive. Its 18-inch alloys wrapped by all-terrain tires also come standard, but Toyota noted the TRD Off-Road offers the same 8.6-inch ground clearance as the cheaper Adventure trim.

There are no mechanical modifications to report. The TRD Off-Road receives a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that sends 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque to the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Torque vectoring juggles the engine's output between the left and right wheels to keep the RAV4 moving in low-traction conditions, but don't expect to find a transfer case, skid plates, or anything too hardcore if you take a peek under it.

The 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road will begin rolling onto dealer lots in the coming weeks.