The 2020 Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato has finally been revealed in real life, following renderings shown this summer. And with the reveal come additional details, such as the fact that it bears the most powerful version of Aston's twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 at 760 horsepower. That's an increase of 45 horsepower over the DBS Superleggera.

That engine is wrapped in some stunning Zagato-designed bodywork. The fluttering multi-piece grille and rear-windowless roof are the big attention getters, but the fine details impress, too. The front and rear Aston badges are made of 18-carat gold.

The interior is unique to the Zagato, featuring a new dashboard and center console. The geometric parts shown in the console are 3D-printed and can be produced in carbon fiber, aluminum, or in the case of the Centenary Specification car above, stainless steel with a real gold coating. The seats also are finished in leather and dotted with Zagato Zs. If those special parts aren't special enough, Q by Aston Martin is willing to work with you to make further modifications.

Only 19 DBS GT Zagatos will be built, and all of them have to be purchased as a pair with a DB4 Zagato continuation car. Each pair starts at $7.9 million. Everyone that orders up a pair will have the cars delivered by the end of the year.