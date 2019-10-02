The 1979 Chevrolet El Camino Royal Knight is probably not your dream El Camino. In fact, chances are you don’t dream of El Caminos to begin with. Then again, maybe you have the El Camino on your mind after seeing the new "Breaking Bad" movie trailer. Maybe not. However, this Royal Knight is the El Camino of the moment over on Bring a Trailer, so let’s take a look.

If you know your El Camino history, you’d know this 1979 model was built near the start of the end, the final generation of the Chevy car truck (or truck car, whichever way you like it). It had a raucous (read: sarcasm) 200-cubic-inch V6 mated to a three-speed automatic transmission that made 94 horsepower and 154 pound-feet of torque. The speedometer went all the way to 80 mph. Feisty.

What actually is feisty is that interior. It’s very red, and even comes with the Royal Knight-branded floor mats. The steering wheel reminds us of something very modern. If you were thinking C8 Corvette, your mind was going the same direction as us. The El Camino’s two-spoke wheel just has a few less buttons than the C8’s.

It being a Royal Knight edition doesn’t mean much beyond the car’s aesthetics. They weren’t rare, and they were mechanically the same as any other El Camino of the time. The package included hood graphics, the side decal, a front air dam, black grille, sport mirrors, tri-tone pinstriping, black quarter window moldings and a Royal Knight-branded glove compartment. This particular car is also equipped with power windows, air conditioning and an AM/FM radio. It only has 64,000 miles, and it presents spectacularly. Cars from this era aren’t typically preserved as well as this one, but it’s been in the same family for a long time. The listing states that the seller originally acquired it from his grandfather.

It’s also cheap, for now. There are still several days left on the bid, but it’s sitting at $2,800 at the time of this posting. Time has been nice to this old El Camino, and we can always respect that. If you want to see more pictures and read the seller’s description, go ahead and check out the listing here.