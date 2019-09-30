Art cars are always cause for interest, so when a Bentley “art car” pops up, we take notice. This particular Bentley wasn’t commissioned by the folks in Crewe, but instead by a dealership in the U.K. named Jack Barclay Bentley. The art on the car was applied via a wrap over a black paint job, and it’s the work of Icelandic artist Katrin Fridriks.

A new Continental GT was the canvas for this work, and there is an explanation as to the motivations of the artist. The piece is part of Fridriks’ “Speed of Light — Commander” show. Its design is meant to give the car a sense of speed and motion even when sitting still. Only black, white and gray were used. Here’s what is said about the art in the official write-up from the dealership:

“Utilising an exceptionally limited color palette between black and white, the artist’s intervention allows the bold, hand-crafted lines of the car to come through her energetic liquid shapes. The abstract organic forms applied on the elegant surface of the powerful vehicle are following its impeccable design, accenting its raw performance and motion. Starting with harmonious flowing marks in the front and accelerating towards splattering paint on the back, she is offering a different and unique appearance of the car depending on the variety of viewing points.”

The language used is rather flowery, but what else should we expect from Bentley? Jack Barclay Bentley also happens to be the oldest Bentley dealer in existence, having sold Bentleys for 92 years now. This car will be on display at the dealership in London's Mayfair district until Oct. 7 before it’s sent on a number of special events with JD Malat Gallery.