In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. This week, they focus on the cars they're driving, starting with the hardcore, four-door Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S. Then they move on to the aging Lexus GX 460 and the plucky Fiat 124 Spider Abarth. They discuss the practical-yet-luxurious Lincoln Nautilus, as well as the state of Lincoln as a whole (did you hear it just got a new design boss?). Finally, they help pick a modern vehicle for someone with a hankering for the look of the classic Ford Bronco.
Autoblog Podcast #596
Rundown
- 2019 Mercedes-AMG Four-Door GT 63 S
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- Spend My Money
