A couple of years ago, Bugatti made headlines by setting a record time to accelerate from 0 to 249 mph (400 km/h) and then come to a complete stop. Then Koenigsegg used an Agera RS to break that record by a whopping 5.52 seconds. Now the company has broken its own record.

The new record is 31.49 seconds, 1.8 seconds faster than last time. And for good measure, the company abandoned the metric system and also did the run to an even 250 mph and back to 0 with a time of 32.48 seconds. Koenigsegg did this not with the Agera RS, but rather the Regera. The Regera is the company's wild hybrid sports car that features a trio of electric motors and a twin-turbo V8 making 1,500 horsepower. It doesn't have a gearbox either, opting for electric power to start, and engaging the gas engine for high speed.

In case you were curious, accelerating to the 249 mph speed was the slowest part of the run, taking 22.87 seconds. Getting back down to 0 only took 8.62 seconds. The entire feat was completed in the span of 1.27 mile, with the braking portion taking just over a quarter of a mile.

Now that Koenigsegg has put the Agera RS and Regera through this record event, we're hoping the new Jesko gets a shot at the record, too. It makes 1,600 horsepower, and the company is aiming for a top speed nearing 300 mph. With specs like that, it could even top the Regera's record.