This year's Texas State Fair has had a lot of truck news, including output and towing numbers for the new Ford Super Duty, a refreshed Nissan Titan and special editions of Ram's trucks. Not one to be left out, Chevy has news, too. The 2020 Chevy Silverado is reviving a couple of special edition models from the truck's past: the Rally Edition and the Midnight Edition. And each one, besides having unique looks, also is restricted to specific trim levels geared for the street or for off-roading.

The Rally Edition, pictured at the top, is aimed for street driving. It's available on Custom and RST trim levels and can be painted black, red, silver or white. The package adds stripes to the hood and tailgate along with a body-color grille, black badging, black exhaust tips and black side steps. The Custom version is only available with the turbocharged 2.7-liter inline-four and eight-speed automatic. The RST Rally Edition can be had with the same four-cylinder engine or with one of two V8s: the 5.3-liter V8 with an eight-speed automatic or the 6.2-liter V8 with a 10-speed transmission. The Custom also gets 20-inch black wheels while the RST gets 22-inch examples.

As for the Midnight Edition, it's meant for off-roading, since it's only available on the Custom and LT Trail Boss trims. Those trims alone add a two-inch suspension lift, Rancho off-road shocks, an automatic locking rear differential, skid plates and 18-inch black wheels with all-terrain tires. The Midnight Edition variants add black paint, badging, grille, exhaust tips and side steps. The only things that aren't black are the bright red tow hooks. The Custom trim has the option of either a 5.3-liter V8 with a six-speed automatic or the 6.2-liter V8 with a 10-speed. The LT only gets the latter.

If you want one of these factory customized Silverados, dealers will be able to take your order next month. Trucks will be arriving at dealers by the end of the year. Pricing for these trucks has not been announced.