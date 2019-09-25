Summer is officially over. Hopefully most of us spent some time enjoying the weather, but if you felt a little tickle in the back of your mind, that was the siren song of your preferred video game console telling you that it's been a great summer for racing games. If you want to catch up on some games you might've overlooked while getting a tan, here are some of our favorites.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $39.99

This kart racer is a masterclass in game remakes. It gives you everything you love about CTR and more. It's available now for $39.99 (and the Xbox version is even less at 15% off).

F1 2019 - $59.99

Codemasters latest entry into the F1 series dropped over the summer to outstanding reviews. If you're into F1 and you haven't taken a look at this game yet, what are you waiting for? It's available for $59.99 and if you're quick you can find it on sale right now at Amazon for 8% off.

WRC 8: FIA World Rally Championship - $49.99

Autoblog's Video Community Manager Erik Maier reviewed this game for its release and ended up loving it. If you're a rally fan this is a must-have, but even if you're not it's probably worth a look. The track design and the feel of the game are both spectacular and it's great at absolutely sucking you in. You can snag it on Amazon right now for $49.99.

NASCAR Heat 4 - $49.99

Nascar Heat 4, the followup to one of our favorite games to play on the Autoblog Livestream, 'Nascar Heat 3', dropped just a few weeks ago and people seem to be loving it. NH3 was one of our biggest surprises in terms of how much we loved it, and we're excited to get our hands on the sequel. You can pick it up on Amazon.com for $49.99 usually, but it's on sale at the moment for $41.88.

Mario Kart Tour - Free

Technically this game came out today, the day after summer ended, but Mario Kart is a summery game dammit and it's definitely worth a shoutout in this list. Reception so far to this game has been mixed, but seeing as you can get it for the low, low price of free on the App Store or Google Play Store, it's definitely worth a look.

