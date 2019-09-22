Lexus is taking its pursuit of luxury lifestyle offshore with a production version of its LY 650 yacht, revealed in Boca Raton last week. Now one can have an oceangoing Lexus to go with the LC 500 parked in the garage.

Based on its Sport Yacht Concept revealed in 2017 and announced for production last year, the 65-foot yacht was developed with and built by Marquis Yachts LLC, which also adopted Toyota's latest manufacturing and quality assurance methods.

The LY 650's styling was cooperatively penned with Nuvolari Lenard, which designs luxury yachts. Lexus and its partners designed the LY 650 with a high-tech hull that's a combination of lightweight but rigid CFRP (carbon fiber-reinforced plastic) and GFRP (glass fiber-reinforced plastic), to reduce weight without sacrificing structural integrity. The LY 650 is powered by dual Volvo Penta IPS1350 marine engines making 1,000 horsepower each, or buyers can choose 800 or 900 hp engines instead.

The ship's master can even operate the LY 650 with a new LY-Link smartphone wireless connectivity system that controls the boat's functions and uses real-time information to assist navigation. Keeping seafarers entertained is an integrated Mark Levinson Surround Sound audio and entertainment system designed specifically for the LY 650 to offer "concert hall-like" acoustics in the main deck's salon.

There are three decks: topside with secondary controls, salon on the main deck, and three cabins below that sleep six.

"The LY 650 symbolizes the challenge taken by Lexus, which aspires to be a true luxury lifestyle brand, to venture beyond the automobile. A collaborative team between Toyota and Marquis Yachts introduced the Toyota Production System to the boat manufacturing facility to improve productivity and quality,” President Akio Toyoda said in a statement. “This allowed the Lexus "CRAFTED" philosophy of anticipatory hospitality and meticulous attention to detail to become a reality in the form of a luxury yacht. I am truly looking forward to seeing the advanced, high quality LY 650 display its beauty on the oceans across the globe. As a mobility company, we are pursuing new possibilities for mobility even on the sea."

Lexus is not the only luxury automaker to hear the call of the sea: Porsche created a yacht, and there's a Bugatti Chiron sister ship along with the Mercedes Silver Arrow. Even Henrik Fisker has dabbled with yacht design. And Aston Martin goes beyond and below with a luxury submarine.

The LY 650 will be on display Oct. 30 through Nov. 3 at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in Florida.