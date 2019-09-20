So, is this the oft-rumored Jeep Gladiator V8? Maybe! All that black plastic is obviously trying to disguise something around the engine compartment, as well as what appears to be a bulge in the hood. There's no opening in that camo, though, so we're probably not looking at a new Gladiator Shaker option. Damn, they should absolutely do that.

But back to the V8. Our spy photographer indicated that recent camouflaged Gladiators had been running a diesel engine, but this one clearly had a sticker indicating that unleaded fuel was required. Another element worth noticing is the unique wheel and tire package previously unseen on a Gladiator. There's no difference in the exhaust, however, which we'd expect might happen with a burlier engine option. We also don't get a good look under the truck.

A Gladiator V8 would certainly answer the call for those who want more power from their Jeep truck. Towing, hauling, awesomeness would all improve. FCA certainly has no shortage of V8s available to it, and entrepreneurial spirits have never shied away from stuffing V8's into their Wranglers, so it's obviously possible.

Then again, no midsize truck currently offers a V8 engine -- the days of the Dodge Durango V8 and Hummer H3T (remember that monster?) are long gone. Maybe Jeep is just trying out a new hood design.