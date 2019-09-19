With the Porsche Taycan about to compete with Tesla in the marketplace, Elon Musk has decided to compete with Zuffenhausen’s finest on the track. After a Taycan Turbo set a record for fastest EV around the Nürburgring Nordschleife in just 7 minutes and 42 seconds, Tesla is scrambling to best that with modified Model S P100D prototypes that Musk says will eventually become a production model. A Ring record attempt could come any day from Tesla — but not today, when Nürburgring videographers caught the Taycan lapping the Model S not once, but twice as the Tesla sat broken down awaiting a tow:

Taycan literally lapping broken down Model S$tsla pic.twitter.com/eLX9WRQuSz — EV Defender (@evdefender) September 19, 2019

A couple of weeks ago, Musk promised a Model S would be at the Nürburgring after claiming that a Model S prototype beat the record for a four-door sedan at Laguna Seca. Though a track spokesperson pointed out that Tesla's run wasn't a record because nobody was officiating.

Model S prototypes nicknamed Plaid are also in Germany, with decidedly non-production aggressive body work, more power, and sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R competition tires. One of our spy photographers also noted that the car has been stripped of its interior except for the driver's seat. The spies tracked a Tesla in practice at the Nürburgring. and calculated it could undercut the Taycan by almost 20 seconds. That said, Porsche set the Ring record in a Taycan Turbo, not a Turbo S, so there's still an arrow in its quiver.

The breakdown seems to point up a trait that Porsche said it was going for in the Taycan: performance with repeatability.

We'll see what happens in an official run. But clearly, nothing good was happening for Tesla today.