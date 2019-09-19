Nissan is set to debut a refresh of its full-size Titan pickup truck at the end of this month, and it just released a teaser that reveals one tiny detail. It appears we will see the off-road-focused PRO-4X model as part of the unveiling, and for the first time, it will wear a logo badge with red accents.

Automakers typically reserve red pieces of flair for performance variants of some sort. Honda famously has used red logos on its Type R sports cars, and Volkswagen uses red in its GTI badge and elsewhere on the exterior of the hot Golf. Nissan decided to use red on a different type of performance: offroading. Still, Nissan is billing the lava red-painted logo as "hot."

The redesigned 2020 Titan will debut on Sept. 26 at the State Fair of Texas, which has recently become a popular event to debut new trucks. The current Titan first debuted for the 2016 model year and has since been shown in many variations and special editions. Judging by the teaser image, it seems the Titan, at least its face, will follow a similar formula with minor tweaks such as the grille and headlight signature. We'll know (and see) more soon.