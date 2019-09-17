Bentley Bentayga Stetson Special Edition is Texas-style luxury

A premium Texas car dealership has coordinated the unusual pairing of a top-tier British automaker with a legendary American hat brand. Together, with the help of the bespoke builders from Mulliner, Bentley Dallas and Stetson have birthed the Bentayga Stetson Special Edition. The first example (there will be more) arrived at the dealership this week in White Sand and comes complete with a matching hat.

Although Bentley and Stetson might seem like an odd couple, their similar core values make for a loose connection: lasting quality, timeless design and unmatched craftsmanship. The special edition, which is sold exclusively through Bentley Dallas, is available in three different colors, all of which match an iconic Stetson design. Onyx is meant to pair with the Stetson black 100X El Presidente, Dark Cashmere is for the Stetson Boss of the Plains, and the White Sand paint on this example matches the Stetson Silverbelly. The wheels can be ordered on a normal Bentayga, so the only other exterior alteration is the addition of Stetson badges on the rear side panels.

Step inside, and the SUV starts to feel a bit more Texas. Mulliner conceptualized a three-tone configuration with camel main hides, saddle secondary and burnt oak accents. The seats, door paneling, and floor mats feature diamond-quilted designs, and "boot stitching" was used throughout the vehicle as a nod to cowboy culture. Possibly the most beautiful material is the open-pore liquid amber veneer, which is cut from American Red Gum trees in the U.S. Punctuating the special edition, each front seat has "STETSON" embroidered beneath the head rests, and treadplate inserts read, "MULLINER STETSON."

The Stetson Special Edition does not receive any performance upgrades, so it sticks with the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that makes 542 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. This exact example is listed at $246,578, but each version would be different depending on customer preferences. Bentley Dallas is expecting two more vehicles in October and November.