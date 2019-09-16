There are two kinds of car people: Those who see a vehicle for what it is, and those who see a vehicle for what it could be. The owner of this 2018 Tesla Model 3 overlooked the zippy performance-friendly side of the electric vehicle and has fulfilled his vision of a stanced aftermarket show piece, complete with 20-inch wheels.

CarScoops took notice of the white Model 3, which was introduced to the internet by Ferrada Wheels. It has a custom body kit, aftermarket hood treatment, and an aftermarket rear lip spoiler. It rides on air suspension for adjustable ride height, and it sits on silver seven-spoke wheels.

The wheels are from Ferrada's Forge8 Line. Specifically, these are the F8-FR7s in Machine Silver, which start at $550 a piece. This Model 3 is wearing 20x10s up front and 20x11s in the rear. Interestingly, despite the giant front windshield Toyo tires decal, the car has Lionhart rubber.

This isn't the only lowered Model 3 we've seen. An owner in Oregon who goes by @baggedModel3 gave his EV a little extra attitude, as well. It should be fun to see the aftermarket community continue to embrace electrics as they gain popularity.