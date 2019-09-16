Transcript: A wheelchair accessible car. Elbee is a vehicle designed for people who use wheelchairs. The Smart car look-alike was designed by Pavel Hušek. Who has also designed vehicles for BMW, Audi, and Volvo. Created for urban mobility Elbee has a top speed of 50 mph. Elbee is made from aluminum and composite materials. It weighs 882 lbs. The two-seater has two engine types electric and combustion. The gas engine has a range of 62 miles, and the fully charged electric Elbee has a range of 134 miles. A remote control opens the front door and there is a ramp for easy access into the car. Elbee starts at $25,000.