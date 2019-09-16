From Work Truck to High Country, the Chevrolet Silverado offers eight trims. In addition to the changes for the 2020 model year that we've already detailed, GM Authority notes that three of those trims will offer new Value Packages. At the entry level, the Work Truck Value Package with RPO code PEB combines two other equipment suites, the Convenience Package and the Trailering Package. The bundled options include remote keyless entry, power windows and mirrors, EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate, trailer hitch with four- and seven-pin connectors, and hitch guidance. Since the Trailering Package can't be ordered on any WT trim in conjunction with the pickup bed delete option, the Value Package can't be ordered with the bed delete either.

The Silverado LT Value Package, RPO code PCQ, goes a touch further, lumping together the Remote Start Package, Trailering Package, and adding all-weather floor mats, 18-inch Bright Silver painted aluminum wheels, and 265/65 all-terrain tires. The standard LT sits on the 17-inch versions of the same wheel wearing 255/70 all-season tires, but the package allows upgrading the wheels to 20-inchers. The extra convenience equipment includes remote start and content theft alarm, rear-window defogger, as well as the trailer hookup features. Exclusions are more numerous here compared to the WT, with the LT Value Package not available when ordering six other equipment packages or the rubberized vinyl flooring.

The RST Value Package, RPO code PCR, is the most meager. It throws in the Trailering Package, 20-inch aluminum wheels on 275/60 all-terrain tires, and all-weather floor liners.

Chevrolet hasn't released pricing for the 2020 Silverado, so we're not sure how much value the Value Packages will deliver. You can check out of the options for next year in the Silverado order guide while you wait for numbers, though.