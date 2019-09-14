Autoblog Off The Clock is an inside look at the automotive industry and the people who make it happen. Each episode we sit down with industry movers and shakers. We pour a couple of beers and let the stories fly. How did they get into the biz? What makes them tick? We discuss it all in a casual happy hour setting.

Our guests on episode two are Senior Editor of all things Green, Mr. John Beltz Snyder and former Autoblog Road Test Editor and St. Louis Cardinal fanatic, Reese Counts. They sit down with our host, Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore at Griffin Claw Brewing Company in Birmingham, Michigan to share their personal automotive history, look back at the moment they felt they finally “made it” as automotive journalists, revel in Bob Lutz's brashness and, of course, sip on a couple of cold brews.

Grab a seat and have yourself a drink. This is Autoblog Off the Clock.