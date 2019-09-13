Scandal-rocked UAW agrees to contact extensions with Ford, FCA

DETROIT/WASHINGTON — The United Auto Workers union agreed to temporary contract extensions with Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Friday as it grappled with a federal corruption probe that has implicated its president.
But a Saturday midnight deadline for the UAW to agree on a new four-year labor contract with General Motors Co currently remains in place, a union spokesman said.
UAW President Gary Jones and his predecessor were two of the unnamed officials singled out in a federal criminal complaint released Thursday detailing alleged corruption and embezzlement by union leaders, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The complaint has raised questions, not only about the once powerful union's leadership, but about the status of the collective bargaining talks with Detroit's automakers.
The complaint detailed charges against Jones' former second in command and successor as head of the UAW's "Region 5," Vance Pearson.
It also referred frequently to several unnamed figures, in particular "Official A," who is Jones, and "Official B," his predecessor Dennis Williams, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The union had targeted GM, the largest U.S. automaker, as the one it wanted to conclude contract talks with and set a pattern for subsequent agreements with Ford and Fiat Chrysler
This year's talks were widely expected to be contentious, focusing on thorny issues like healthcare costs and profit-sharing at a time when U.S. new vehicle sales are declining.
But according to sources briefed on the matter, the searing complaint throws into question whether talks will continue between GM and the UAW ahead of the Saturday deadline.
Two people briefed on the matter say GM may ask for a temporary extension of the contract and could pursue other options including seeking assistance from a third party.
It was not clear if the talks with GM will continue with the current UAW president under investigation.
In a statement, Ford said it agreed with the union to extend the contract talks while the focus "remains on reaching a fair agreement with the UAW."
Rory Gamble, the official who oversees the UAW's relations with Ford, said a contract extension was "not unusual and commonly occurs when another company has been identified as the lead."
Neither Jones nor Williams has been charged with any wrongdoing. The UAW did not comment on reports implicating the two, which first surfaced in the Detroit News.
The union had hoped to put the growing federal probe behind it by electing Jones, a former regional director for the union, as president in 2018. However, Thursday's arrest implicated the second in command in the region Jones ran.
Jones was chosen as he seemed far removed from the scandal.
But two weeks ago, the FBI raided Jones's home, a union retreat and multiple other locations as part of the corruption probe.
The federal complaint filed on Thursday said government agents had seized $30,000 in cash from the residence of Official A.
A lawyer for Jones could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.
Highlights of the criminal complaint:
— As part of a probe into dealings between the UAW and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, federal agents discovered a multiyear conspiracy involving "senior UAW officials stealing and unlawfully and willfully abstracting and converting UAW funds to purchase luxury items and accommodations for their own personal benefit" by submitting vouchers that misrepresented payments as official business.
— In addition to Pearson, who was charged, the complaint named "UAW Official A," who a source says is UAW President Gary Jones. Three unidentified former UAW officials were also named.
— Federal agents said UAW conferences for Region 5 typically lasted three to five days, but Pearson and others would spend weeks or months living in the same city where they were held, "enjoying an extravagant lifestyle paid for with UAW funds."
— More than $600,000 of UAW money paid to the Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel in Palm Springs, California, between 2016 and 2018 was used by the hotel to satisfy debts incurred by senior UAW officials at local businesses, including restaurants, golf resorts and more.
— Between 2016 and 2018, more than $60,000 of UAW funds were used for meals at the Palm Springs area restaurants LG Prime Steak House and Johnny Costa's Ristorante.
— In one instance on New Year's Eve in 2016, the tab at LG Prime Steak House totaled almost $6,600, including four bottles of Louis Roederer Cristal champagne costing $1,760. The complaint quotes the Louis Roederer website as saying Cristal was "created in 1876 to satisfy the demanding tastes of (Russian) Tsar Alexander II." The bill also included $1,942 for liquor, $1,440 for wine and what appears to be a $1,100 tip.
— The UAW paid Indian Canyons Golf Resort more than $80,000 between 2015 and 2018 for food and beverages, green fees, club rentals and the purchase of such items as visors, sunglasses and "fashion shorts."
— Agents determined the union paid over $60,000 for cigar and tobacco, humidors, cigar cutters and related expenses between 2014 and 2018 at stores in Palm Springs and Parker, Arizona.
— Agents found similar spending patterns around Region 5 UAW conferences between 2014 and 2018 at the Loews Coronado Resort in Coronado, California. UAW headquarters paid more than $200,000 to the resort and the union's Southwest regional council paid more than $195,000. Large sums were spent on chauffeured transportation to private dining events and excursions to the San Diego Zoo's Safari Park and horseback riding on the beach, as well as more than $70,000 between 2015 and 2018 for green fees at three different golf clubs.
— Agents also found similar spending patterns around Region 5 events in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, where between 2014 and 2018 UAW headquarters paid more than $300,000 to the Lodge of Four Seasons hotel and the union's Midwest regional council paid more than $190,000. The payments included more than $45,000 for meals and liquor, over $75,000 for golf related expenses, more than $8,000 for spa treatments and over $1,000 spent at a local gun range.
— Agents described a "culture of alcohol" that existed in the top ranks of the UAW, crediting the term to a cooperating witness who was a senior UAW official. Vendors in Palm Springs told federal agents "there was 'no limit' on the amount of alcohol they would purchase for requesting union officials."
— Vendor records and witness testimony detailed two parties costing over $50,000 thrown by Norwood Jewell, a former UAW vice president who headed labor relations with Fiat Chrysler. Jewell was sentenced in August to 15 months in prison. His parties featured ultra-premium liquor, a skilled so-called torcedor to roll choice cigars and scantily-clad "kandy girls" to light them.
— Agents also outlined the search warrants they executed on several homes and work locations of senior UAW officials in late August. Federal officials confirmed at the time that the home of Jones, the UAW president, was among those searched. Thursday's complaint revealed that agents had seized over $30,000 in cash from the residence of UAW Offical A.