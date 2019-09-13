Mini and John Cooper Works floating hub caps are factory fresh accessories

Much of the allure of a Mini is tied to its iconic style and design. Beyond the legendary shape of the Mini Cooper, the company is heavy into unique details that celebrate the brand's heritage. Features such as Union Jack taillamps scream, "Look, I'm British!" while a new accessory inches even closer to the nose and says, "Look, I'm a Mini!" Literally, these new self-leveling hub caps read, "MINI" or "John Cooper Works."

Floating, or self-leveling, hub caps are not new, but they're new to the Mini Original Accessory store. For those who are unaware, these items use weights in the front of the center cap and a "flexible connection to the wheel hub extension" to keep the outermost part of the cap in one position. That position keeps whatever script is written on the cap horizontal and visible to all onlookers.

Mini says the standard wheel covers are easily removed and can quickly be changed out for these floating caps. The Mini cap takes uses a simple black background with chrome trim and script while the John Cooper Works caps have a black background, red outline, and silver, black, and red logo in the center. Both options are available for order at Mini dealerships, Mini partners, or at Mini's online shop for about $78 (Mini) or $93 (JCW).