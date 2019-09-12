Not only is the first special-edition 2020 BMW M8 Competition limited to 20 units, those 20 units are limited to Canada. The Great White North has scored an 8 Series specifically created to channel the mythical, first-generation E31 M8, a fire-engine-red early 1990s 8 Series that BMW wouldn't admit existed until the car showed up at the carmaker's Munich museum in 2010. The M8 Competition Individual Manufaktur Editions will come in two exclusive Individual colors: 10 in Fire Red that hearken to the forebear and 10 in Frozen Black.

BMW Canada worked with BMW Individual to spec the cars. Besides its special paint choices, there are a variety of other design choices made inside and out. A passel of M Performance carbon fiber parts get fitted to the kidney grille, fender vents, side skirts, and engine cover. There's Hobson's Choice for the interior: a take-it-or-leave-it combination of Sakhir Orange and Black in full Merino leather, with contrasting Sakhir Orange stitching. BMW Individual Manufaktur inscriptions decorate the carbon fiber cupholder and wireless charging tray cover.

Mechanically, Canada's Manufaktur edition is the same as the standard M8 Competition. That includes the engine, which remains a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. Considering two decades have passed, it's interesting that output isn't that far off the unicorn M8's 549 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque that was produced by a 6.1-liter V12. The ancestor shifted through a six-speed manual and sent power to the rear wheels, whereas the modern M8 employs an eight-speed automatic and sends power to all four wheels. It will hit 62 mph in 3.2 seconds, or 100 km/h as it will be going to Canada after all.

When the special edition hits a select number of Canadian dealerships next month, the price in loonies will be $198,000 ($149,800 U.S.), a premium of roughly $52,000 Canadian over the standard M8 Competition.