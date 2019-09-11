Even if you don't have the roughly $150,000 to buy a base 2020 Porsche Taycan, let alone the $185,000 needed for the Turbo S, you'll be able to take it for a much cheaper virtual spin next month. Porsche and Polyphony Digital announced that the Taycan Turbo S will be added to "Gran Turismo Sport" for free in October.

It appears it will only be available in the Turbo S trim, which produces 750 horsepower and 774 pound-feet of torque between its two motors. According to Polyphony, it took nine months for the company to replicate the car down to the animations of the instruments and the car's various electronic sounds.

Two other Porsches will be showing up in "GT Sport" in the near future, too. The 917 Living Legend concept car will be added early next year. Porsche is also designing a unique Vision GT car exclusive to the game. That car will be available by the end of 2020.