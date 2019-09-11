Chevrolet has been the official vehicle of the Detroit Red Wings since 2015, and in 2017, Chevy became the official vehicle of the newly built Little Caesars Arena (LCA), where the Red Wings and Pistons play in Detroit, Michigan. In the two years as the arena's sponsor, Chevy contributed two displays of artwork, a Red Wings logo made of car parts (seen in the video below), and a C7 Corvette mounted sideways to a wall. With the debut of the mid-engined 2020 Corvette Stingray, Chevy thought it was time for an update.

The Corvette display at LCA is part car, full sculpture. At the northeast exit of the arena, which notably lets out to Woodward Avenue, a Chevy-branded "stand" with an incorporated digital screen morphs into two separate pieces of metal that extend up and over the walking path where fans enter. The tracks finish above the entrance with the Corvette at the end and provide a slight illusion of the Vette in motion.

What fans will now see on display is a pre-production 2020 Corvette Stingray 3LT Z51 in Torch Red. It has been repainted red from its original black and camo dress, which it wore during engineering development. This is also the same car that was seen on a rotisserie showing its underside at the C8 debut event.

The sports car was lifted to its resting place 22 feet above the ground using a crane inside the arena, a boom lift, and a scissor lift. As a nod to the Red Wings, the license plate reads, "PWR PLAY."