Autoblog Off The Clock is an inside look at the automotive industry and the people who make it happen. Each episode we sit down with industry movers and shakers. We pour a couple of beers and let the stories fly. How did they get into the biz? What makes them tick? We discuss it all in a casual happy hour setting.

In our premiere episode, we introduce you to our editors with the longest and shortest stints at Autoblog: veteran Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski who has been writing for the site since 2006, and rookie Assistant Editor Zac Palmer who joined the staff just last year. They sit down with our host, Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore at Griffin Claw Brewing Company in Birmingham, Mich., to share how they wound up as automotive journalists, relive some of their favorite (and least favorite) press trip moments, and sip a couple of cold beers.

Grab a seat and have yourself a drink. This is Autoblog Off the Clock.