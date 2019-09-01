Whether it's hotels, restaurants, cars, trains, planes or yachts, a quiet and private place to spend time has always been classified as a luxury. With the boom in electric-powered transportation, that lifestyle commodity has turned into a selling point for some green companies, and the Silent Yachts 55, profiled in a Robb Report piece is a perfect example. The 54.8-foot catamaran claims 100 percent solar power, and one of its most unique features, compared to traditional yachts, is the absence of a loud and smelly gas-powered motor.

There are five different versions of the 55: Cruiser, E-Power, Hybrid Power, Kite, and Sailor. The Cruiser, which has solar panels capable of 10 kWp covering the top of the yacht, has a battery capacity of 120 kWh. It has a 22-kW generator and two 30-kW electric motors. It has a cruising speed of 6-8 knots and a top speed of approximately 12 knots.