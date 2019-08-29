Land Rover has teased a narrow slice of the grille on the new Defender, the SUV that "completes the Land Rover dynasty." We'll officially see the rest of the mud-loving English patient on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Until then, the new Defender will be making Frankfurt the last stop on its first production overlanding trek called Expedition 001. The route begins in the Valley of the Castles in Charyn Canyon National Park in Kazakhstan. According to Google, the shortest distance to the Defender's live-streamed debut in Frankfurt takes in six countries over 4,010 miles. There's no reason to think Land Rover will take the easiest route, though.

The only thing we can say for certain is that the teaser image matches the upper grille spotted on the naked Defender recently spotted on the set of the next James Bond film, "No Time to Die." Save for the ride height, it's possible a clone of that movie car, minus the ride height, is what is trudging its way to Germany.

After the 110 version predicted at launch, 90 and 130 lengths will follow. Six engines are on the menu, three powered by diesel and three by gasoline. The diesels range will be a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 197 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque, another with 237 hp and 317 lb-ft, and a 3.0-liter six-cylinder with 296 hp and 516 lb-ft. The three gas options are a 2.0-liter with 296 hp and 295 lb-ft, a 398 hp plug-in hybrid likely with that 2.0-liter heart and somewhere between 295 lb-ft and 476 lb-ft, and a 3.0-liter six-cylinder with 395 hp and 406 lb-ft.

One report says that the Defender, positioned between the Land Rover Discovery and the flagship Range Rover, will come in four trims. Standard equipment is said to include LED headlights, a 10-inch infotainment screen, and fabric upholstery. Four themed accessory packages could also join the options list, "Explorer," "Adventure," "Urban," and "Country," plus a special-edition "X" model for the launch. A family of Defenders in various body styles will follow, including perhaps a performance SVR version and a luxury SVA model.

Land Rover says order books are open now, and the new Defender will open our eyes in less than a fortnight.