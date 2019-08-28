Attention golfers: Put down that $5 Titleist. You don’t want it anymore. At least on the green, it’s not the best you can do. Nissan has your back with a brand new golf ball that finds the hole all on its own, so long as you’re putting. It’s called the ProPilot golf ball, and the video provided is really something (watch above).

How does it work? First, you need an overhead camera. This camera detects the position of the ball and cup in real time. We’re thinking we could play this one off as wanting to vlog our golf game with our buddies. Pay no mind to the floating camera above, we say. Once the ball starts moving, a monitoring system calculates the correct route needed based on the ball’s movement. It then adjusts the trajectory accordingly. We're sure all the computer hardware will fit in your golf cart. Maybe you’re worried you didn’t hit the ball hard enough? It doesn’t matter. There’s an internal electric motor in the golf ball that can provide enough force to move the ball on its own. Sure, that’s creepy, but it’ll also save you the embarrassment of coming up inches short on that next 20-foot birdie putt.

At this point, we’re sure you all want to be the kid in the video absolutely shredding it on the green. It’s now that we have to break your heart, and tell you that this golf ball is only a concept. Nissan hasn’t shown any intention to sell a commercial version of its entire setup, which would likely cost thousands if it did. Honestly, though, that may be less than what you’d pay in a lifetime of golfing lessons.

The company is going to let folks try it out, so long as you’re in Yokohama, Japan. Visitors to the company HQ from Aug. 29 through Sept. 1 will be allowed to feel like a putting god for a short time. Nissan is selling it as ProPilot Assist (its driver assistance system), but for golf. Now if only Nissan could figure out a way to make sure our drives landed in the fairway, too ...