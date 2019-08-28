You can now get a 'windshield' wiper for your motorcycle helmet

It can keep your visor clear for 12 hours at a time

Aug 28th 2019 at 6:35PM

Transcript: A mini electric wiper. WiPEY is an electric wiper for motorcycle helmets. It's designed to keep the visor clear on rainy road trips. Quick press a button on the side of the mount for a single pass of the wiper. Hold the button down for a few seconds for continuous operation. WiPEY comes with a helmet mount. A handlebar wireless button is optional. WiPEY is battery powered with a 12-hour operating time.

