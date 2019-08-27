Sometimes karmic correction occurs faster than a bad deed can be completed. According to ABC News, somebody in Washington state stole a getaway pickup truck while the owner was allegedly robbing a business across the street. A local security camera caught the theft on camera, and the Kennewick Police Department posted the footage to Facebook. In an eyebrow-raising twist, the truck owner/alleged robber is reportedly the one who called the cops.

Around 6 a.m. on a Sunday morning, the Kennewick Police received a call from a man saying his 1992 Chevy truck had been stolen. After some investigating, the cops found nearby security camera footage that had captured the entire event. Somebody riding a bicycle had noticed the keys sitting on the front seat of the truck, tossed the bike into the bed, and drove off.

As the pickup is driving away, a second person appears on video, throws something at the truck, and chases after it. This person had allegedly just returned from attempting his own robbery across the street. Once police realized the situation, the man who called the cops was put in jail and charged with burglary.

As of the report, the Chevy truck had yet to be recovered.