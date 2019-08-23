Amazon Prime is so pleased with The Grand Tour that the streaming service signed agreements with all three hosts and the show's executive producer individually to develop other projects. Hammond is first out of the gate with an as-yet-untitled project he'll co-host with Tory Belleci from Mythbusters. The Grand Tour's instagram page described the show as "The Grand Tour meets Mythbusters," while a Prime Video's tweet called it a "shipwreck pop-science show set on a desert island." The premise is that Hammond and Belleci are shipwrecked on a desert island, but instead of playing the survival game, they're building "an out-of-this-world, paradise island playground" only using items on the island and scavenged from the shipwreck. It's Gilligan's Island, but with two Professors.

Ever been watching Lost and thought “this needs more @RichardHammond and @ToryBelleci”? Well, you’re in luck. Get ready for a new shipwreck pop-science show set on a desert island, coming soon to Prime Video... pic.twitter.com/Q6VRCIVnX7 — Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) August 21, 2019

It seems Hammond wants this as a vehicle for his interest in science, saying, "Somebody needs to take hold of popular science as a genre and reinvent it for a new age. And there are only two people to do that job. Unfortunately, neither of them are available so it’s me and Tory Belleci." Here, popular science will be turned to the purpose of "hare-brained builds [that] range from island hopping vehicles to a supersized hydro-power waterwheel." Of course, if they can build something to hop to other islands, it sounds like Hammond and Belleci might want to be stuck on their oasis. Not that there's anything wrong with that.

Details beyond all that are light at the moment. All we know is that the six-episode series of "daredevil antics and engineering A-games" is "coming soon to Prime Video." And if you're wondering about the primate on the wall in the photo, we're guessing that represents Hammond's Chimp Productions. Get ready.