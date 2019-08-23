In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and Assistant Editor Zac Palmer. Our editors cover a lot this week, starting with the news. They geek out over the Audi RS6 Avant coming to America, and mourn the loss of the Lincoln Continental. They address rumors of the Toyota Land Cruiser's demise, and analyze spy photos of the Ford Mach E electric crossover. They also honor the memory of the godfather of spy photography, Jim Dunne. Finally, they talk about driving the BMW Z4, Ram 1500 EcoDiesel, and another diesel, the diesel-powered Mazda CX-5 Skyactiv-D.
Autoblog Podcast #592
Get The Podcast
- iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- Audi RS6 Avant headed to U.S.
- Lincoln Continental discontinued
- Rumor: Toyota Land Cruiser to be canceled
- Ford Mach E spied
- RIP spy photographer Jim Dunne
- Cars we're driving:
Feedback
- Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com
- Review the show on iTunes
Related Video: