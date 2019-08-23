In a few short months, Harley-Davidson's lineup shifted from zero electric offerings to having three battery-powered two-wheelers for three different age groups on the roster. Well, sorta. After unveiling the 2020 LiveWire, Harley-Davidson launched the IRONe12 and IRONe16, two battery-powered electric bicycles for kids between the ages of three and seven.

Harley-Davidson used X Games Minneapolis earlier this month to unveil two products it hopes will instill a love of riding in the younger generation. Both the 12 and 16 are basically pedal bicycles with swappable lithium-ion batteries attached. See that giant block jutting out behind the front wheel and in front of the frame? That's the battery. The 2Ah pack is designed to recharge in 30-60 minutes (45-60 for the IRONe15), and H-D says the charge should last 30-60 minutes.

Each bike has three drive modes: training, standard, and advanced. Training keeps the top speed to 5 mph, standard tops out at 7 mph (7.5 mph on the 16), and advanced mode allows up to 9 mph (11 on the 16). Equipped with aluminum frames, the IRONe12 weighs 17 pounds, while the IRONe16 weighs 19 pounds.

The IRONe12, with its 13-inch seat height, is best suited for 3-5-year-olds, and the 16 (for 16-inch wheels) is aimed at 5-7-year-olds. The 12 has an MSRP of $649, and the 16 is listed at $699, both before taxes. Not all Harley dealerships carry these bad boys, so call around before you stop in to check them out in person.